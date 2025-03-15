Open Menu

Shopkeepers Fined For Overpricing In Nawab Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Shopkeepers fined for overpricing in Nawab Shah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) District Administration Shaheed Benazirabad continued its crackdown on profiteers, imposing fines worth Rs 14,700 on 15 shopkeepers/vendors for overpricing.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars across all tehsils conducted operations against profiteers.

Various vendors, including those selling vegetables, fruits, groceries, and dairy products, were fined Rs 9,700 for overpricing.

On the other hand, officials from the Bureau of Supply imposed fines amounting to Rs 5,000 on violators of administration issued price lists.

Authorities have reiterated that overpricing will not be tolerated, and strict action would continue against those violating price regulations.

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, e ..

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

2 hours ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

2 hours ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

3 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

3 hours ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

3 hours ago
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

4 hours ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

4 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

5 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan