Shopkeepers fined for profiteering

KASUR, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Assistant Commissioner Chunian, Adnan Badr imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on shopkeepers for profiteering here on Monday.

According to official sources, the AC visited Harzai Pura and other areas and imposed fine on shopkeepers for selling commodities at exorbitant rates and not displaying rate lists at conspicuous places at their shops.