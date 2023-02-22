Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed fines on various shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various areas of the city.
According to the official sources on Wednesday,the price control magistrates/Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood visited various bazaars and markets,inspected the price lists and imposed a fine of Rs 52,000 on various shopkeepers during the last week.
The price control magistrate got also registered cases against them.