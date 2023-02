SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :price Control Magistrate Aslam Khan imposed fine of Rs 112,000 on various shopkeepers for selling commodities at exorbitant rates and other violations.

He also got registered cases against the violators.

He advised the shopkeepers to ensure the sale of food items at control rates,otherwise strict action would be taken against them.