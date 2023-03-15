Shopkeepers fined for profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Shopkeepers and a marquee owner were fined for profiteering in Sillanwali here on Wednesday.

According to the official sources,the Assistant commissioner Sillanwli Anum Babar visited various bazaars of the city and checked various shops including fertiliser's agency and inspected stock, record and price list.

She also imposed a fine amounting to Rs 14,000 to various shopkeepers for profiteering.

Meanwhile, she also inspected the cleanliness drive, and ordered the anti-encroachment team to make sure the elimination of encroachments. She asked shopkeepers to cooperate with administration in making the city clean.

Later, the AC Sillanwli Anum Babar also fined the royal palace marquee for one dish violation.