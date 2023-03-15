UrduPoint.com

Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Shopkeepers fined for profiteering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Shopkeepers and a marquee owner were fined for profiteering in Sillanwali here on Wednesday.

According to the official sources,the Assistant commissioner Sillanwli Anum Babar visited various bazaars of the city and checked various shops including fertiliser's agency and inspected stock, record and price list.

She also imposed a fine amounting to Rs 14,000 to various shopkeepers for profiteering.

Meanwhile, she also inspected the cleanliness drive, and ordered the anti-encroachment team to make sure the elimination of encroachments. She asked shopkeepers to cooperate with administration in making the city clean.

Later, the AC Sillanwli Anum Babar also fined the royal palace marquee for one dish violation.

Related Topics

Fine Price Sillanwali

Recent Stories

6% service fees reduction helps real estate invest ..

6% service fees reduction helps real estate investors save AED37.2 mn in 2022: D ..

10 minutes ago
 PTI workers foil police attempt to arrest Imran Kh ..

PTI workers foil police attempt to arrest Imran Khan for third times

22 minutes ago
 Youth-led &#039;Road to COP28&#039; opens in Expo ..

Youth-led &#039;Road to COP28&#039; opens in Expo City Dubai

55 minutes ago
 TRENDS, IHC reveal results of IHC Economic Impact ..

TRENDS, IHC reveal results of IHC Economic Impact Assessment

1 hour ago
 National Centre of Meteorology, China Meteorologic ..

National Centre of Meteorology, China Meteorological Administration to expand co ..

1 hour ago
 US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive i ..

US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive in Islamabad today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.