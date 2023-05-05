Shopkeepers fined for profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The district administration on Friday imposed Rs 12000 fine on various shopkeepers over profiteering here at motorway service area,Sial morr.

According to the official sources, Assistant Commissioner Kotmomin Rabnawaz along with motorway police checked various shops and found various shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Stern action would be continued against profiteers without any discrimination in the tehsil, the AC warned.