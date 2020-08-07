UrduPoint.com
Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 10:33 PM

Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed fine of Rs 36,500 on several shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Friday

According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates arrested 10 shopkeepers, inspected 388 points and found 37 violations.

As many as 10 cases were also registered against profiteers.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the PriceControl Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensurethe availability of commodities at government announced rates.

