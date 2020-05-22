Shopkeepers fined for profiteering in Bahawalpur

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 128,500 on 52 shopkeepers for profiteering and hoarding at various parts of the city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 128,500 on 52 shopkeepers for profiteering and hoarding at various parts of the city.

According to official sources, the magistrates raided at different bazaars and markets of the city and found 52 shopkeepers violating price act and hoarding and they were imposed fine.