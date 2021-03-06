Shopkeepers fined in GUJRANWALA

Assistant Commissioner (City) Kamran Hussain on Saturday conducted raids at markets, supermarkets, beef shops and different areas of the city besides seizing polythene bags

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Assistant Commissioner (City) Kamran Hussain on Saturday conducted raids at markets, supermarkets, beef shops and different areas of the city besides seizing polythene bags.

The AC also checked rate lists in the vegetable and fruit market.

He also imposed fine on shopkeepers who did not display prices of food items outside their shops.

Later, he reviewed the auction of fruit and vegetables, and directed the market committee officials to monitor transparency of the auction.