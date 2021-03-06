UrduPoint.com
Shopkeepers Fined In GUJRANWALA

Sat 06th March 2021

Assistant Commissioner (City) Kamran Hussain on Saturday conducted raids at markets, supermarkets, beef shops and different areas of the city besides seizing polythene bags

The AC also checked rate lists in the vegetable and fruit market.

He also imposed fine on shopkeepers who did not display prices of food items outside their shops.

Later, he reviewed the auction of fruit and vegetables, and directed the market committee officials to monitor transparency of the auction.

