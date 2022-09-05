Shopkeepers fined on selling unhygienic food

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Deputy Director Food Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Monday paid a surprise visit to various markets and took action against the shopkeepers involved in selling unhygienic food.

During the visit, deputy director food inspected shops and stalls in the jurisdiction of G-8 and G-9 sectors, said a news release.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, in a separate news statement, said that vegetables and fruit were available at fair price shops at subsidized rates.

The deputy commissioner directed the shopkeepers to ensure the sale of goods at fixed price in the subsidized markets.