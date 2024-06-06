Shopkeepers fined on violation of price list

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Waheed Hassan on Thursday imposed fine on eight shopkeepers in Chichawatani for selling food items at exorbitant rates and not displaying price lists at prominent places.

According to DC Office, the shopkeepers were charging higher prices than the fixed rates and did not display price list, violating the rules.

The Assistant Commissioner visited various shops in the city and found the violation of the price list given by the district administration. He imposed fine of Rs 60,000 on different shopkeepers.

This action was taken to protect consumers from overpricing and ensure that shopkeepers follow the rules.

The AC warned shopkeepers to comply with the rules or face strict action.

APP/mjm/378