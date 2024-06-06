Open Menu

Shopkeepers Fined On Violation Of Price List

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Shopkeepers fined on violation of price list

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Waheed Hassan on Thursday imposed fine on eight shopkeepers in Chichawatani for selling food items at exorbitant rates and not displaying price lists at prominent places.

According to DC Office, the shopkeepers were charging higher prices than the fixed rates and did not display price list, violating the rules.

The Assistant Commissioner visited various shops in the city and found the violation of the price list given by the district administration. He imposed fine of Rs 60,000 on different shopkeepers.

This action was taken to protect consumers from overpricing and ensure that shopkeepers follow the rules.

The AC warned shopkeepers to comply with the rules or face strict action.

APP/mjm/378

Related Topics

Fine Price From

Recent Stories

realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

6 minutes ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

59 minutes ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

1 hour ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

2 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

2 hours ago
 Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

3 hours ago
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

3 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

8 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan