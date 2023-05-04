Shopkeepers fined over encroachment

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation Sargodha imposed Rs 66,000 fine on various shopkeepers over encroachments and issued challan tickets of Rs 166,000 over multiple violations by enforcement team during the month of April 2023.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Chief Officer MC Muhammad Tariq Proya said that a crackdown against encroachments had been launched while anti-encroachment teams headed by Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood were inspecting various markets of the city on a daily basis.

The team imposed fines on shopkeepers in urdu Bazaar, Katchery bazar,General Bus Stand, Block No 2, Faisal Bazar and Sharbat Chowk over encroachments while a total of 15 warning notices were issued to various shopkeepers over encroachments during last month, he added.