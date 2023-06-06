UrduPoint.com

Shopkeepers Fined Over Encroachment:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Shopkeepers fined over encroachment:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation Sargodha imposed a fine of Rs 41,700 on various shopkeepers over encroachments and issued 48 challan tickets of Rs 568,000 over multiple violations during the month of May.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Chief Officer MC Muhammad Tariq Proya said that a crackdown against encroachments had been launched while an anti-encroachment team headed by Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood were inspecting various markets including urdu Bazaar, Katchery Bazar,General Bus Stand, Block No 2, Mian Khan Road and Sharbat Chowk and imposed fines on shopkeepers over encroachments,besides issuing 20 warning notices to them.

Related Topics

Fine Road Sargodha May Market

Recent Stories

LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah ..

LHC grants interim bail to PTi chief in Zile Shah murder case

18 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spr ..

Sheikh Rashid slams coalition govt's borrowing spree, economic Instability

33 minutes ago
 Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

Gargash meets Cypriot Foreign Minister

45 minutes ago
 UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment tie ..

UAE, Vietnam eye stronger trade and investment ties

1 hour ago
 Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US re ..

Young Pakistani entrepreneurs rebranding Pak-US relations: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 PM directs to take special measures in budget to p ..

PM directs to take special measures in budget to provide relief to masses

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.