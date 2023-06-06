Shopkeepers fined over encroachment:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Municipal Corporation Sargodha imposed a fine of Rs 41,700 on various shopkeepers over encroachments and issued 48 challan tickets of Rs 568,000 over multiple violations during the month of May.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Chief Officer MC Muhammad Tariq Proya said that a crackdown against encroachments had been launched while an anti-encroachment team headed by Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood were inspecting various markets including urdu Bazaar, Katchery Bazar,General Bus Stand, Block No 2, Mian Khan Road and Sharbat Chowk and imposed fines on shopkeepers over encroachments,besides issuing 20 warning notices to them.