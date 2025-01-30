Shopkeepers Fined Over Encroachment:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) An anti-encroachment team of the district government on Thursday imposed
fines on various shopkeepers over encroachment in various bazaars
of the city.
According to official sources, the anti-encroachment team, under the supervision of Regulation
Officer MC Zoya Masood, visited various bazaars, including Kutchehry Bazaar, Faisal Bazaar,
Ameen Bazaar and Shaheen Chowk, besides imposing fines on various shopkeepers
and confiscating goods as well.
