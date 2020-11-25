Shopkeepers fined over profiteering

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant Commsioner (AC) Chunian Adnan Badar while taking action on directives of the deputy commissioner fined shopkeepers and sealed seven shops.

According to official sources here on Wednesday, the AC visited various markets and bazaars to check the availability of daily use items as per government rate lists. He fined Rs 40,000 to shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging besides sealing seven shops.