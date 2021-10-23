Shopkeepers fined over profiteering

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar, Mukhtiarkar Nawabsha, Akram Kumdhar, Saturday conducted a surprise raid at grocery shops and and imposed fine who involved in overcharging

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :On the directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar, Mukhtiarkar Nawabsha, Akram Kumdhar, Saturday conducted a surprise raid at grocery shops and and imposed fine who involved in overcharging.

On the occasion, he checked the rates of items of daily use and imposed a fine of over Rs 10,000 to violators.

DC has instructed all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars to initiate action against overcharging traders and providing relief to the general public throughout the district.

Deputy Commissioner vowed that trader involved in overcharging on items of daily use would face legal action and added that provision of relief to public was his first top priority