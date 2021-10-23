UrduPoint.com

Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 05:55 PM

Shopkeepers fined over profiteering

On the directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar, Mukhtiarkar Nawabsha, Akram Kumdhar, Saturday conducted a surprise raid at grocery shops and and imposed fine who involved in overcharging

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :On the directive of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar, Mukhtiarkar Nawabsha, Akram Kumdhar, Saturday conducted a surprise raid at grocery shops and and imposed fine who involved in overcharging.

On the occasion, he checked the rates of items of daily use and imposed a fine of over Rs 10,000 to violators.

DC has instructed all Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars to initiate action against overcharging traders and providing relief to the general public throughout the district.

Deputy Commissioner vowed that trader involved in overcharging on items of daily use would face legal action and added that provision of relief to public was his first top priority

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Fine All Top

Recent Stories

US, Pakistan agree on bilateral collaboration in h ..

US, Pakistan agree on bilateral collaboration in health sector

2 minutes ago
 SBA to host National Libraries Summit on 8th Novem ..

SBA to host National Libraries Summit on 8th November

13 minutes ago
 Eight arrested, weapons recovered

Eight arrested, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan desirous of peace, stability in Afghanist ..

Pakistan desirous of peace, stability in Afghanistan: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 Nutritional varieties of wheat introduced to impro ..

Nutritional varieties of wheat introduced to improve human diet: Minister Gardez ..

2 minutes ago
 CM Murad Ali Shah organizes Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un- ..

CM Murad Ali Shah organizes Jashan-e-Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW)

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.