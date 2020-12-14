Shopkeepers fined over profiteering in lahore

Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed around Rs 189,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed around Rs 189,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Monday.

According to the city district administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 782 points and found 85 violations while case were also registered against five violators.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, the price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across thecity to ensure availability of commodities on governmentfixed rates.