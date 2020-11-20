UrduPoint.com
Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering, Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed around Rs 161,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Friday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 776 points and found 71 violations while case were also registered against 12 violators.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the price Control Magistrateswere conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on governmentfixed rates, it added.

