Shopkeepers Fined Over Selling Flour On Excessive Rates In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 10:27 PM

Shopkeepers fined over selling flour on excessive rates in Faisalabad

Deputy Director Food Faisalabad Division Sardar Saifullah has fined various shopkeepers on the charge of selling flour at excessive rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Food Faisalabad Division Sardar Saifullah has fined various shopkeepers on the charge of selling flour at excessive rates.

A spokesman of the food department said on Monday that the DD Food conducted surprise checking in various parts of the city and found some shopkeepers and Chakki owners involved in selling flour at excessive rates.

Therefore, the DD Food imposed a fine of Rs.16000 on a Chakki owner in Sarfraz colony, Rs.10,000/- on a shopkeeper in Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Rs.

3000 on a grocery store owner in Fowara chowk People's colony-II, Rs.6000/- on grocery store in People's colony and Rs.4000 on a shopkeeper at Chibban road.

He said that there was no shortage of flour in the district as flour bags were daily supplied at shops across the district where people could purchase it at government rates.

He said that the strict monitoring of flour sale was also being conducted so that the hoarders could not sell it on the rates other than the fixed price.

