Shopkeepers Fined Over Violation Of 'no Mask, No Service' Policy

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:00 PM

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioners Upper and Lower Orakzai Monday conducted raids under 'no mask, no service' policy and imposed Rs 5000 fine on nine shopkeepers over violation.

During the inspection which was conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Wasal Khattak, they warned 15 shopkeepers to wear mask, gloves and ensure hands sanitizers at prominent place or face action.

He also asked shopkeepers not to provide service to the customers not wearing mask. The district administration is also conducting raids on transport stands to ensure implementation of SOPs. Three vehicles were also banned for failing to observe the SOPs.

The Assistant Commissioners also take round of petrol pumps and checked prices of petroleum products. They found that petrol stock had exhausted in certain places due to suspension of supply.

TMOs are regularly spraying disinfectant at bus terminals and bazaar to curb spread of coronavirus.

Public transports is checked on regular basis and action is taken against owners of vehicles who charge high fares.

During checking, Rs6500 fine was imposed on vehicles for violation of law. The district administration is also checking flour supply and currently there is no shortage of the commodity, it adds.

