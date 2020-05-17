Shopkeepers fined Rs. 36000 for overcharging essential items

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The Price Control Committees on Sunday imposed a total fine of Rs 36,000 on profiteers in various parts of the district during the Holy month of Ramazan.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Price Control Committees have expedited action against profiteers and hoarders in all four talukas of the district.

According to a handout issued here, the Price Control Committee has visited 33 shops in taluka Qasimabad and imposed fine of Rs 11,000 against 11 shopkeepers for overcharging prices.

In Latiabad taluka, the Price Control Committee also visited 37 shops and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 against 5 shopkeepers for selling essential items on inflated rates.

The price Control Committee has visited 7 shops in taluka City Hyderabad and imposed fine of Rs 20000 against five shopkeepers for overcharging prices of daily use items.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed the concerned Price Control Committees to take strict action against those who were overcharging prices of essential commodities during Ramazan without any discrimination.