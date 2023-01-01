Shopkeepers fined Rs 3,763,500 for hoarding, overcharging in December

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates got registered cases against 161 shopkeepers for overcharging and imposed fine of Rs 3,763,500 on 25 shops and godowns for hoarding in the district during month of December last.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, the price magistrates conducted a total of 24,695 inspections to ensure the implementation of fixed rates in the four tehsils.

During the inspections, 1204 people were found guilty of not displaying rate lists, overcharging and hoarding.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi directed the price magistrates to continuethe process of checking and indiscriminate action be taken against those responsible forartificial inflation.