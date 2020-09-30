UrduPoint.com
Shopkeepers Fined Rs 53,500 For Profiteering

Price control magistrates of the city district administration imposed Rs 53,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital, here on Tuesday

According to the city administration spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 448 points and found 43 violations.

In line with special directives of deputy commissioner, the magistrates conducted raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

