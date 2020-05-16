Shopkeepers fined Rs 79000 for overcharging

The Price Control Committees on Saturday imposed a total fine of Rs 79000 on profiteers in various parts of the district during holy month of Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :The price Control Committees on Saturday imposed a total fine of Rs 79000 on profiteers in various parts of the district during holy month of Ramazan.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the Price Control Committees headed by concerned Assistant Commissioners have expedited action against profiteers and hoarders in all four talukas of the district.

According to handout issued here, the committee visited 92 shops in different markets of the district and imposed fine of Rs 79,000 against 20 shopkeepers for overcharging on essential items.

The committee visited 22 shops in Qasimabad and imposed fine of Rs 52000 against nine shopkeepers for overcharging prices of daily use items while Rs 22000 fine was imposed against six shopkeepers in taluka Hyderabad City for overcharging during Ramazan.

The committee also visited 35 shops in Latifabad taluka and imposed fine of Rs 5000 against five shopkeepers for overcharging.

The deputy commissioner directed the concerned Price Control Committees to take strict action against those who were overcharging on essential commodities during Ramazan without any discrimination.