Shopkeepers Fined Rs 8,023,000 For Selling Substandard Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 08:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Food department Hazara division Friday imposed 8,023,000 rupees fine on 315 shopkeepers in eight districts of the region on the violation and selling sub standard food items.

This was disclosed in the monthly performance report of Hazara Division for the month of January 2022 released in a meeting chaired by Divisional Assistant Director Food Hazara Imtiaz Mohammad Khan.

The meeting specially discussed the market checking in January and other matters were reviewed in general.

It was informed to the meeting that 2789 shopkeepers across the division were checked during the month of January and out of them 315 shopkeepers were found selling substandard food items and were imposed fine of Rs.

8,023,000.

District Haripur Food Department performance as compared to other districts of the region remained on top where the individual performance of the District Food Controller Abbottabad Shad Muhammad, Assistant Food Controller Haripur Pristan Qureshi was number one while the performance of Food Inspector Abbottabad Maryam Jadoon also remained excellent.

