Shopkeepers fined Rs 90,000 over profiteering

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Special magistrate teams imposed fine worth Rs 90,000 on shopkeepers over profiteering and causing price hike.

A spokesman for the district management said here that on the directives of Commissioner Bahawalpur, Asif Iqabal Chaudhary and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Muzaffar Khan Siaal, teams of special magistrates conducted raids at bazaars, markets and plazas on July 18 and 19 and checked rate lists.

The teams found 70 shopkeepers violating government fixed rates. They imposed fine worth Rs 90,000 against the shopkeepers. All business points were warned of action if they would not display rate lists.