UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shopkeepers Fined Rs 90,000 Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 11:10 AM

Shopkeepers fined Rs 90,000 over profiteering

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Special magistrate teams imposed fine worth Rs 90,000 on shopkeepers over profiteering and causing price hike.

A spokesman for the district management said here that on the directives of Commissioner Bahawalpur, Asif Iqabal Chaudhary and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Muzaffar Khan Siaal, teams of special magistrates conducted raids at bazaars, markets and plazas on July 18 and 19 and checked rate lists.

The teams found 70 shopkeepers violating government fixed rates. They imposed fine worth Rs 90,000 against the shopkeepers. All business points were warned of action if they would not display rate lists.

Related Topics

Business Fine Bahawalpur Price July Market All Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Colombian President on Na ..

15 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kuwait Emir on successful ..

15 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait ..

30 minutes ago

UAE Press: Hope is the UAE’s contribution to the ..

45 minutes ago

Saudi King admitted to hospital

45 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 July 2020

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.