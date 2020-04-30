Shopkeepers fined Rs57,000

Halal Food Authority Abbottabad Thursday imposed Rs75,000 fine on shopkeepers for violating provincial government orders during the last 20 days of lockdown

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Halal Food Authority Abbottabad Thursday imposed Rs75,000 fine on shopkeepers for violating provincial government orders during the last 20 days of lockdown.

The authority inspected 335 shops and also issued warnings to some of the shopkeepers for selling expired food items and profiteering. During the inspection, the teams also collected 36 milk sample.

At Nawanshar, Fawara Chock and Murree Road several hundred liter adulterated milk was also discarded while on the public complaint food authority also formed field teams to inspect the shops in various areas.

Following the directives of director general food authority, the inspecting teams did not impose fines on shopkeepers on minor violations of bylaws and gave them relief during the lockdown.

The teams of food authority are checking wholesale dealers, distributors and retailers of food items on daily basis to avoid profiteering and hoarding.

The food authority also directed traders that the authority would not compromise on hygiene, profiteering and hoarding during the holy month of Ramazan and would strictly deal with the miscreants.