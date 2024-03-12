Shopkeepers fined; seven butchers arrested in Nowshera

The district administration of Nowshera District on Tuesday imposed fines on various shopkeepers and arrested seven butchers for overcharging customers and selling substandard items

According to the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Jahangira, Muniba Fatima inspected various markets in Muhajir Bazaar, Akora Khattak, Jahangira Bazaar, and Station Road.

She inspected the prices and quality of various commodities and imposed fines on profiteers. During the inspection, she also ordered the arrest of seven butchers for selling meat at exorbitant prices.

During her visit, she warned the traders to refrain from profiteering otherwise further stern legal action would be initiated against them.

APP/vak