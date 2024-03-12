Shopkeepers Fined; Seven Butchers Arrested In Nowshera
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM
The district administration of Nowshera District on Tuesday imposed fines on various shopkeepers and arrested seven butchers for overcharging customers and selling substandard items
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The district administration of Nowshera District on Tuesday imposed fines on various shopkeepers and arrested seven butchers for overcharging customers and selling substandard items.
According to the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Jahangira, Muniba Fatima inspected various markets in Muhajir Bazaar, Akora Khattak, Jahangira Bazaar, and Station Road.
She inspected the prices and quality of various commodities and imposed fines on profiteers. During the inspection, she also ordered the arrest of seven butchers for selling meat at exorbitant prices.
During her visit, she warned the traders to refrain from profiteering otherwise further stern legal action would be initiated against them.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab
Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas
Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered
Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February
Shopkeeper tortured to death over monetary dispute
Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite housing projects
NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training
Vital for economy, agriculture sector to be uplifted on priority basis: Minister
Man Utd's Mount back in training after four-month injury absence
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan
Sindh Governor administers oath to new cabinet ministers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab7 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas9 seconds ago
-
Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered2 minutes ago
-
Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC2 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper tortured to death over monetary dispute2 minutes ago
-
Pirzada directs to enhance transparency, expedite housing projects2 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC, IAP signs MoU to boost skill training2 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC extends interim bails of Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan14 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to new cabinet ministers14 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: Cracks down against Profiteers, 35 traders fined14 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri delegation calls on Special Rapputor Voule14 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to deal with disease in banana crop: Secretary Agriculture14 minutes ago