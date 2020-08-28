Shopkeepers fined, shop sealed for violations price lists

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Muhammad Iqbal along with TMA enforcement officer here on Friday inspected shops in three different bazaars and fined shopkeepers involved in violations and also sealed a shop.

The AAC while following directives of DC Kohat Abdur Rehman, inspected shops situated in main bazaar, in Murghi Mnadi and in Carsi bazaar .

He checked quality and prices of items on sales and fined shopkeepers involved in violations and also sealed a shop. He directed shopkeepers to act in accordance with government directives and in public interest to escape strict legal action against them.