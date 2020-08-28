UrduPoint.com
Shopkeepers Fined, Shop Sealed For Violations Price Lists

Fri 28th August 2020

Shopkeepers fined, shop sealed for violations price lists

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Muhammad Iqbal along with TMA enforcement officer here on Friday inspected shops in three different bazaars and fined shopkeepers involved in violations and also sealed a shop

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Muhammad Iqbal along with TMA enforcement officer here on Friday inspected shops in three different bazaars and fined shopkeepers involved in violations and also sealed a shop.

The AAC while following directives of DC Kohat Abdur Rehman, inspected shops situated in main bazaar, in Murghi Mnadi and in Carsi bazaar .

He checked quality and prices of items on sales and fined shopkeepers involved in violations and also sealed a shop. He directed shopkeepers to act in accordance with government directives and in public interest to escape strict legal action against them.

