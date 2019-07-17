UrduPoint.com
Shopkeepers Fined Under Food Act

Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:20 AM

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :More than ten shop keepers mostly bread (Roti) sellers and meat sellers were heavily fined by Additional Assistant Commissioner Murad Ahmed Hoti.

AAC had checked violations of meatless day and had also checked weight of breads on sale in Teerah bazaar and at Hangu road Kohat, on directions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Matiullah Khan.

More than ten bread sellers, Kabab sellers and butchers found guilty of violation of meatless day and sale of bread having less weight than approved weight for bread by government, were heavily fined by AAC Murad Ahmed Hoti under food act.Warnings were also issued to them.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Sahibzada Samiullah had also supervised bidding process in fruit and vegetable market on orders of DC Kohat.

