Shopkeepers Get White Boards To Display Prices

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

Shopkeepers get white boards to display prices

Tehsil administration on Thursday distributed white boards among shopkeepers to prominently display prices of essential items for consumers' convenience on the order of Deputy Commissioner Azfar Zia

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Tehsil administration on Thursday distributed white boards among shopkeepers to prominently display prices of essential items for consumers' convenience on the order of Deputy Commissioner Azfar Zia.

Assistant Commissioner Niaz Ahmad Mughal distributed white boards among the shopkeepers in the presence of president Anjuman Tajran Malik Muzaffar Dhool and general secretary Sheikh Kamal ud Din.

AC Mughal said consumers would be able to buy essential items with price list visible and would help check artificial price hike.

He said the process of distribution of white boards would continue to cover all remaining markets of the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

