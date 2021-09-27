Shopkeepers given deadline for encroachments removal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration Monday issued a three-day deadline to the shopkeepers of vegetable market in the Firdous locality for voluntary removal of encroachments.

Formal notice in this regard was given during the visit of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Azhar Khan to the vegetable market along with the officers of the Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-1 and office bearers of the market union.

The delegation met with shopkeepers and directed them to voluntarily remove encroachments within a period of three days.

Otherwise on the expiry of the deadline, the district administration and TMA will launch a joint anti-encroachment operation.

On this occasion, the office bearers of the market union assured full cooperation to the district administration and expressed thanks for the three-day notice.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood said that on the expiry of the deadline, the district administration and TMA would launch a joint operation and legal action would also be taken against the violators.