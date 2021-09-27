UrduPoint.com

Shopkeepers Given Deadline For Encroachments Removal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Shopkeepers given deadline for encroachments removal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration Monday issued a three-day deadline to the shopkeepers of vegetable market in the Firdous locality for voluntary removal of encroachments.

Formal notice in this regard was given during the visit of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Azhar Khan to the vegetable market along with the officers of the Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-1 and office bearers of the market union.

The delegation met with shopkeepers and directed them to voluntarily remove encroachments within a period of three days.

Otherwise on the expiry of the deadline, the district administration and TMA will launch a joint anti-encroachment operation.

On this occasion, the office bearers of the market union assured full cooperation to the district administration and expressed thanks for the three-day notice.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood said that on the expiry of the deadline, the district administration and TMA would launch a joint operation and legal action would also be taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Peshawar Visit Market

Recent Stories

The Entry-level King realme C25s Now Comes with 12 ..

The Entry-level King realme C25s Now Comes with 128GB of Storage

10 minutes ago
 OPPO and Pakistan Tourism ‘Discover the Face of ..

OPPO and Pakistan Tourism ‘Discover the Face of Pakistan’ with the Reno6 Ser ..

12 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Chechen President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Chechen President on his re-election

23 minutes ago
 Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecu ..

Day two of IGCF 2021 explores online and cybersecurity awareness, GenZ&#039;s fu ..

53 minutes ago
 Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to ..

Pink Ribbon – the only organization committed to raising awareness about Breas ..

57 minutes ago
 Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.