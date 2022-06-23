UrduPoint.com

Shopkeepers Held Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 01:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :District police arrested three shopkeepers accused of profiteering and overcharging here on Thursday.

According to district administration spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Azeem Shaukat Awan along with price control magistrates inspected various markets and areas, including Qainchi morr and chak no 47 NB and found three shopkeepers involved in violations. Cases were registered against them.

