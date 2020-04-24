Shopkeepers increases prices of products

UrduPoint.com
Fri 24th April 2020

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Shopkeepers have increased the prices of different products without any official notice.

Prior to the arrival of the holy month of Ramazan, shopkeepers in several areas of the Sukkur on Friday took advantage of the situation and raised rates of different things. The locals have urged the higher authorities concerned to look into the matter.

