Shopkeepers of KMC Jubilee Market to be provided alternative place: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Thursday said that shopkeepers of KMC Jubilee Market will be provided alternative place for their businesses as encroachments on drains are being removed on directives of the Supreme Court.

Talking to a delegation of Jubilee Cloth Market at his office here, Ahmed said that KMC is not happy with the demolition of any market or house nor does it want to make people homeless or unemployed, as the majority of people doing business in KMC's markets belonged to middle class families.

The shopkeepers belong to the poor and middle class and their only source of livelihood was these shops but in the past these shops were built on drains which affected the drainage process and caused problem for the citizens, he added.

The delegation comprised of President of Jubilee Cloth Market Association Ghani Memon and members Iqbal Abdul Aziz and M Asif besides Chairman Sindh Traders Ittehad Jamil Paracha while KMC's Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Bashir Siddiqui, Senior Director Estate Imtiaz Abro, Director Land Tariq Siddiqui, Director Estate Imran Siddiqui and other officers were also present on the occasion.

He said that continuous increase in the population of Karachi could not withstand these drains and eventually the markets built on the drains had to be removed due to obstruction.

Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Bashir Siddiqui said that 164 shops were demolished in Jubilee Market so far while the rest are in the process of being demolished.

These shops were built on drains that's why they were demolished, he added.

The members of the Jubilee Cloth Market delegation said that these shops were their only source of employment and at least five people were employed in each shop and five families were being supported by the same shops which were closed down. The employees are facing financial difficulties, so they should be given a place to resume their business as soon as possible, the demanded The Administrator said that Jubilee Cloth Market is one of the old markets of KMC where business has been going on for a long time and the market become an important center for buying and selling. "There are clear orders of the Supreme Court to remove the shops built on the site, so the work of clearing the drain will continue and at the same time the rehabilitation of the affected shopkeepers, tenants of KMC, has been completed on priority basis. We want these people to be able to work in some way so that they can get rid of financial difficulties" Ahmed saidHe said that in the rehabilitation of the affected shopkeepers, it will be a ensured that suitable place must be given where they can do their business permanently.

He assured the members of the delegation of all possible cooperation and said that the KMC would fulfill all its responsibilities in this regard.