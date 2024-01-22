Shopkeepers Plead For Govt's Support After Market Blaze Destroys Businesses
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) President of Time Center Market in Saddar Bazar, Zahoor Khan, where a fire erupted late last night, has demanded compensation from the KP government, citing damages to shops in the millions of rupees.
Speaking to the media, he mentioned that around 60 shops of mobile accessories and 100 godowns were completely burnt.
He stated that the market's watchman failed to inform them promptly about the fire, preventing them from rescuing valuable items from their shops.
He said that the market was a crucial wholesale hub for mobile accessories, supplying goods nationwide.
Another shopkeeper, Syed Muzamil Shah, revealed that mobile accessories worth 60 million rupees in his shop were completely destroyed.
He pointed out that all shops were registered with the Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and urged the government for compensation and assistance to reestablish their businesses.
They also expressed concerns about the lack of well-trained firefighters to handle such situations.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RO for all-out support to Election Commission2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China for enhanced cooperation in IT, agriculture, HR development2 minutes ago
-
ECP to penalise absent polling staff from training2 minutes ago
-
Media strong platform for educating public about uploading any unlawful content on social media: DG ..12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaws22 minutes ago
-
'Political Parties utilizing social media as a tool for election campaigns': report22 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR24 minutes ago
-
Call for public awareness on safe blood donation32 minutes ago
-
Very cold and dry weather to prevail in KP42 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 10 stolen motorcycles42 minutes ago
-
ECP to penalise absent pilling staff from training42 minutes ago
-
Three held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan42 minutes ago