PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) President of Time Center Market in Saddar Bazar, Zahoor Khan, where a fire erupted late last night, has demanded compensation from the KP government, citing damages to shops in the millions of rupees.

Speaking to the media, he mentioned that around 60 shops of mobile accessories and 100 godowns were completely burnt.

He stated that the market's watchman failed to inform them promptly about the fire, preventing them from rescuing valuable items from their shops.

He said that the market was a crucial wholesale hub for mobile accessories, supplying goods nationwide.

Another shopkeeper, Syed Muzamil Shah, revealed that mobile accessories worth 60 million rupees in his shop were completely destroyed.

He pointed out that all shops were registered with the Peshawar Chamber of Commerce and urged the government for compensation and assistance to reestablish their businesses.

They also expressed concerns about the lack of well-trained firefighters to handle such situations.