Shopkeepers, traders warned against price hike

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Price Control Magistrate, Khairpur Tamewali has warned shopkeepers and traders of stern action if found involved in price hike.

On the instructions of Assistant Commissioner, Khairpur Tamewali, Rana Muhammad Shoaib, Price Control Magistrate, Khairpur Tamewali, Muhammad Ali Kharal visited markets and bazaars across the Tehsil and inspected display of rate lists and sale of products as per government fixed rates.

He also fined few shopkeepers with Rs 50,000 for violation of government fixed rates and warned them for further action if found involved in price hike.