Shopkeepers, transporters warned against overcharging

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Jehan Zab Khan visited Ghari Kapura and Shahbaz Ghari bazaars and inspected prices of different daily use items.

During inspection, the AAC imposed fine on several shopkeepers for overcharging customers.

He directed shopkeepers to display price list at conspicuous places and sell commodities according to the notified rates.

He said no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands and added that strict action would be taken against those business elements that were found involved in overcharging masses.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner also directed shopkeepers to take all precautionary measures and follow SOPs to curb spread of coronavirus.

Later, the AAC took round of different squares to inspect implementation of SOPs by public transporters and checked fares they charged to passengers to different localities.

He imposed fine on several drivers for flouting officially notified fares and directed transporters to religiously follow SOPs, adding action would be taken against violators.