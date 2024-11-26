Shopkeepers urged to sale edible items on controlled rates

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 08:43 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Deputy Chief Officer Municipal Corporation/Price Control Magistrate Azmat Ferdous has warned the shopkeepers to sell the edible items at controlled rates and avoid profiteering.

He said this during his visit to the mega marts for inspection of government counters, bakeries, and food points here on Tuesday.

He checked prices of essential items and imposed heavy fines on violators.

He also directed to remove low quality items from the counters.

