Shopkeepers, vendors fined for overcharging, not following SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed thousands of rupees fine on a number of shopkeepers and vendors over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district while Nimco Centre and two dairies were also sealed.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad Altaf Hussain Korejo along with Police officers visited Nasim Nagar, Qasimabad City, Mehran City, Ali Palace and other areas and imposed Rs. 30000 fine on various shops and vendors for overcharging of essential commodities here on Tuesday.

A Nimco center has been sealed for not observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) suggested by health authorities to contain spread of COVID-19.

All shopkeepers and vendors were strictly directed to refrain from profiteering and overcharging prices during Holy month of Ramzan.

Coronavirus is a pandemic that could only be faced by observing standard operating procedures (SOPs), Mukhtiarkar said and advised them to ensure strict implementation of health advisories to prevent further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Mutahir Amin Watto also sealed different dairies in Sirighat area for overcharging.

AC Latifabad Saima Fatima also visited different areas to inspect implementation of SOPs and called upon people to follow guidelines to prevent COVID-19 pandemic from spreading further. She also distributed masks among people.