UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shopkeepers, Vendors Fined For Overcharging, Not Following SOPs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 03:25 PM

Shopkeepers, vendors fined for overcharging, not following SOPs

The district administration imposed thousands of rupees fine on a number of shopkeepers and vendors over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district while Nimco Centre and two dairies were also sealed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed thousands of rupees fine on a number of shopkeepers and vendors over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district while Nimco Centre and two dairies were also sealed.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad Altaf Hussain Korejo along with Police officers visited Nasim Nagar, Qasimabad City, Mehran City, Ali Palace and other areas and imposed Rs. 30000 fine on various shops and vendors for overcharging of essential commodities here on Tuesday.

A Nimco center has been sealed for not observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) suggested by health authorities to contain spread of COVID-19.

All shopkeepers and vendors were strictly directed to refrain from profiteering and overcharging prices during Holy month of Ramzan.

Coronavirus is a pandemic that could only be faced by observing standard operating procedures (SOPs), Mukhtiarkar said and advised them to ensure strict implementation of health advisories to prevent further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner City Mutahir Amin Watto also sealed different dairies in Sirighat area for overcharging.

AC Latifabad Saima Fatima also visited different areas to inspect implementation of SOPs and called upon people to follow guidelines to prevent COVID-19 pandemic from spreading further. She also distributed masks among people.

Related Topics

Police Altaf Hussain Fine Qasimabad From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,094 new COVID-19 cases, 1,900 reco ..

16 minutes ago

28 shops sealed for SOPs violation

6 minutes ago

Registration of 40-49 age group begins

6 minutes ago

Afghan Forces Kill Key Taliban Commander in Kandah ..

6 minutes ago

Javed Miandad says Babar Azam is the best player i ..

30 minutes ago

PMA calls for holding complete lockdown

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.