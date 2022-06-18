UrduPoint.com

Shopkeepers Violating Business Hours To Be Dealt Strictly: DC South

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2022 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner South Capt. (rtd) Abdul Sattar Issani on Saturday said that shopkeepers who violate directives regarding closure of markets by 9pm will be dealt strictly as per law.

Talking to APP, the DC South said that the objective of reducing business hours was conserve energy.

he said ADC-I Tabriz Sadiq Murree, ADC-II Samiullah and all the assistant commissioners during their visits to different areas issued orders to close all marriage halls, banquets, markets and other business activities including wedding ceremonies by 10:30pm and to close all hotels, coffee shops and cafes by 11pm.

He said that several private hotels and wedding halls had also been sealed over violation of business hours.

The DC South further said that medical stores, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries and milk shops would be exempted from the closure orders and appealed to the business community to cooperate with the district administration in the regard.

