Shopkeepers Warned Against Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration is committed to providing quality edible items to citizens at affordable prices.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Naurang Gohar Ali paid a visit to the bazaar and checked the designated government flour distribution points to ensure the availability of stock for distribution.

Later, he also visited shops to check the price, quantity and expiry of essential food commodities in Naurang Bazaar.

During inspection, different shops were checked and heavy fines were imposed on violators on the spot.

He said that shopkeepers should display price list at prominent places at their shops and sell items at officially prescribed rates.

He said that the administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and warned that action would be taken against those shopkeepers who were found to be overcharging people.

