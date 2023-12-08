Open Menu

Shopkeepers Warned Against Overcharging

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam along with Assistant Food Controller Samiullah Jan paid a visit to the bazaar and checked rates and quality of food items

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam along with Assistant Food Controller Samiullah Jan paid a visit to the bazaar and checked rates and quality of food items.

They also visited several butchers’ shops and checked hygiene conditions.

During inspection, they found several shopkeepers involved in overcharging and poor cleanliness.

They said that regular visits were being made to market on the directives of deputy commissioner to ensure that citizens got food commodities at the prescribed rates.

The AC said that the government had made a number of initiatives for the welfare masses and the district administration would make all possible measures to pass its benefits to the grassroots level.

