Shopkeepers warned against overcharging

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The district administration Tank has launched a drive against profiteers to ensure provision of quality edible items at affordable items.

As part of efforts, food Inspector Muhammad Sajid and Assistant Food Controller Samiullah Jan visited the market to inspect prices and quality of various commodities at various shops.

According to the district administration, during the inspection, the prices and weights of goods at 14 shops were checked.

One shopkeeper was fined for discrepancies in pricing, while three others were issued warnings and instructed to make necessary improvements in their businesses.

They directed shopkeepers to display price lists prominently and warned that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who violated the rules.

