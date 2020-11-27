UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shopkeepers Warned Against Overcharging In Chitral

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Shopkeepers warned against overcharging in Chitral

The district administration of Chitral is taking measures to ensure availability of quality essential commodities at affordable prices to masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration of Chitral is taking measures to ensure availability of quality essential commodities at affordable prices to masses.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Mustooj Shah Adnan along with relevant officials of the food department paid a surprise visit to the fruit and vegetable market and inspected prices and quality of commodities.

He also directed the shopkeepers to comply with SOPs as notified by the government to stop spread of COVID-19.

He said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who were selling daily use commodities more than the official rates or violating SOPs.

He said that district administration was committed to extend relief to the common man by provision of essential commodities at affordable rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

