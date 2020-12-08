UrduPoint.com
Shopkeepers Warned Against Overcharging In Dir Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:36 PM

Shopkeepers warned against overcharging in Dir Lower

The district administration of Dir Lower is taking measures to extend relief to citizens by ensuring quality essential commodities at affordable prices for them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration of Dir Lower is taking measures to extend relief to citizens by ensuring quality essential commodities at affordable prices for them.

As part of such efforts District Food Controller Kashif Ihsan along with relevant officials of the district administration paid a visit to the fruit and vegetable market on Tuesday and monitored the auction process.

After analyzing prices of various food items, a price list was prepared for retailers and directed them to ensure that people get items at the prescribed rates.

He said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who took law into their own hands by selling commodities more than the official rates.

He said that district administration was committed to extend relief to the common man by provision of essential commodities at affordable rates.

