Shopkeepers warned against overcharging in Lakki Marwat

(@FahadShabbir)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration Lakki Marwat is taking solid measures to provide quality food items to people at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, District Food Controller Aman Khan on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the bazaar and checked prices, quality and availability of food commodities including flour, sugar, ghee and pulses etc at various shops.

The inspection was conducted on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat in order to check artificial price hike and ensure quality food items to the citizens.

During inspection, several shopkeepers were fined for violation of relevant laws and were directed to display price list at prominent places at their shops and sell commodities accordingly.

Meanwhile, on the directives of deputy commissioner Lakki Marwat, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sarai Naurang Tehsil Gohar Ali along with Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff conducted an anti-encroachment operation at Kaki road.

During the operation, temporary encroachments were removed from both sides of the road.

He also inspected Naurang bazar to examine the weight, price and quality of flour and wheat in the market. Several shops were fined during the process.