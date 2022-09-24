UrduPoint.com

Shopkeepers Warned Against Overcharging In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration is taking concrete measures to check profiteering and provide quality food items at affordable prices to residents.

As part of such efforts, officials of the district food department visited vegetable and fruit markets and monitored auctions on Saturday morning and reviewed the process of auction for different vegetables and fruits.

They directed the staff of market committee for issuance of price lists immediate after the auctions The officials also went to stalls and sheds and inquired about availability and prices of fruit and vegetables.

They said the district administration was committed to extending relief to residents and no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands by overcharging customers.

They directed the shopkeepers to sell commodities according to officially prescribed rates.

They also directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places at their shops and added that district administration would continue taking action against profiteers.

