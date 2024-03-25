Shopkeepers Warned Against Overcharging In Tank
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) District administration Tank has tightened noose around profiteers in bid to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.
As part of efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam on Monday visited the vegetable and fruit market in the morning and monitored the open auction process for vegetables and fruit.
He issued a price list for the vegetable and fruit and directed the agents and dealers to ensure fair pricing to ensure edible items at affordable prices for the citizens.
He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens and in this regard no compromise would be made.
He directed shopkeepers to display the price lists at their shops and in case of violation, he said strict action would be taken against them.
