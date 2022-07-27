UrduPoint.com

Shopkeepers Warned Against Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Shopkeepers warned against profiteering

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Darazinda paid a visit to the fruit and vegetable market at Ratta Kulachi and checked prices of various items.

During the visit which was undertaken on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan warned shopkeepers against overcharging and profiteering, saying that no one would be allowed to take law into his own hands by violating officially notified prices.

He also directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places at their shops and added that strict action would be taken against profiteers.

He said that the district administration would take all possible measures to ensure food commodities at affordable prices for people.

